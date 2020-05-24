Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy)

File photo

GREENSBORO — A man was found stabbed on West Market Street late Saturday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responding to an assault call at 11:13 p.m. at 5901 W. Market St. found the victim, whom police did not identify. He was suffering from a stab wound but in stable condition, according to the release.

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital. No information about a possible suspect was available and the investigation is ongoing.

