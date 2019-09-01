An emergency department sign

GREENSBORO — Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Andover Avenue early Sunday, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers found the victim sitting in his vehicle at about 3 a.m., police said. He was transported in stable condition by EMS to a local hospital. No suspect information was known and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

