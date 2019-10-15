Updated at 2:35 p.m.
Police are now investigating the death of a man as a homicide.
Officers were called around 8 a.m. this morning to the area of 505 Gillespie St. in regards to an unconscious person beside the roadway, a police news release stated.
There they found a ,man later identified 33-year-old Douglas Wheless dead. Further investigation revealed he had been shot.
An earlier news release had said officers had been sent to Hassall Street.
This marks the 35th killing in Greensboro this year. That is only two less than all of 2018.
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a death this morning.
Around 8 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hassall Street on a subject down call, police said in a news release. Upon arrival the victim was determined to be deceased.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigative Division are currently on scene investigating the incident.
Check back later for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.