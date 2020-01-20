Police found a 22-year-old fatally shot in a Winston-Salem road Sunday.

The body of Antonio Moran was found in the 2400 block of Willard Road.

His address is listed as the 1700 block of Mansfield Street.

Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.

Moran’s death marks the first homicide of 2020 in Winston-Salem, police said.

