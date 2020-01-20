Police found a 22-year-old fatally shot in a Winston-Salem road Sunday.
The body of Antonio Moran was found in the 2400 block of Willard Road.
His address is listed as the 1700 block of Mansfield Street.
Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County.
Moran’s death marks the first homicide of 2020 in Winston-Salem, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.