Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrested 40-year-old Santiago Ruiz Gonzales on Wednesday night, alleging the man shot at two other people, police said.
Police went to the 2300 block of Cline Street around 10:22 p.m. after getting a call about a man with a gun.
Police say Gonzales stood next to the road and fired a handgun at two other people, 18-year-old Sergio Castro and 59-year-old Pedro Jimenez, before officers arrived. Neither man was injured.
Santiago tried to hide near the road, but the officers found him quickly, and seized a handgun from him, police said.
Gonzales is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm inside city limits.
He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.
