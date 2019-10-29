A Winston-Salem man was convicted Tuesday on charges that he repeatedly raped a 15-year-old girl, got her pregnant and then continued to rape her. He also was convicted on charges of allowing the girl and other children to live in an abandoned house that the city was about to demolish because of its unsafe conditions.
Brandon Irving Helms, 34, entered what is known as an Alford plea in Forsyth Superior Court to charges including statutory rape and felony child abuse involving a sex act. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court will sentence Helms on Tuesday afternoon. An Alford plea means that Helms did not admit guilt but acknowledged that Forsyth County prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him if the case had gone to trial.
Court officials brought in 120 potential jurors Tuesday morning to begin jury selection before Helms indicated that he wanted to enter a guilty plea.
Winston-Salem police and social workers with the Forsyth County Department of Social Services began investigating May 8, 2018, after receiving an anonymous complaint that children were living in the abandoned house on East 27th Street.
Brandon Helms lived in the house with his wife, Marcy Lynn Helms, 39, and several children, including two infants. The house had no running water and hardly any electricity except for in two rooms, Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said in court Tuesday. The house was boarded up and had been deemed unsafe by city officials, who were planning to demolish it, she said.
The 15-year-old girl later told investigators that Brandon Helms had raped her numerous times over the years in different locations in Greensboro, Fayetteville and Winston-Salem. She told Marcy Helms about the abuse and Marcy Helms did nothing to stop it, Glanton said in court.
Glanton said that Brandon Helms continued to rape the girl throughout her pregnancy. The girl gave birth to a daughter on Christmas Eve 2017, and four to five weeks after the birth, Brandon Helms started raping the girl again, according to the prosecutor.
Marcy Helms gave birth to a girl two months before the 15-year-old girl gave birth, Glanton said. The couple didn't seek medical attention in either case, Glanton said.
On Oct. 23, Marcy Helms pleaded guilty to several child sex abuse charges. She will be sentenced Wednesday.
