A Winston-Salem man convicted of kidnapping a custodian of a restaurant, shooting him three times in the head and leaving him dead on the road 17 years ago will be eligible for parole, a Forsyth County judge ruled last week
Judge William A. Wood of Forsyth Superior Court had to re-sentence Jaamall Oglesby on Tuesday because Oglesby was 16 when he was arrested for the murder of Scotty Jester, 31, on Sept. 10, 2002. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2012 prohibited judges from giving mandatory life sentences to juveniles. In 2016, the court made that previous ruling retroactive.
The N.C. General Assembly passed legislation requiring that no-parole life sentences be modified if they were given to juveniles convicted of first-degree murder under the felony murder rule. Under the felony murder rule, people can be charged with first-degree murder if they are accused of killing someone while committing another felony, such as robbery.
Because of Wood’s ruling on Tuesday, Oglesby, 33, is now eligible for parole after serving 25 years. He won’t be getting out of prison anytime soon. Oglesby has served only 15 years and he also has to serve additional time for two unrelated armed robbery convictions.
According to testimony at trial, Jester was cleaning the now-closed Copeland’s restaurant on Hanes Square on the night of Sept. 10, 2002.
Oglesby and three other people — Robert Masifeld Davis Jr., Antwan Edward James and Sarah Ann Cranford — were planning to rob the restaurant.
Oglesby was waiting outside for a manager to come out, but Jester came out instead.
Davis testified that Oglesby forced Jester into another cleaner’s car and had Davis drive out to the interchange of Interstate 40 and U.S. 52.
Davis said Oglesby forced Jester out of the car and shot him three times in the head. Cranford testified that she was in another car and that she also saw Oglesby shoot Jester.
James told prosecutors that he was too drunk to remember the incident.
Oglesby took the stand and denied shooting Jester and said Davis was the one who pulled the trigger.
A Forsyth County jury convicted Oglesby of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and attempted armed robbery.
Cranford, 38, and James, 45, both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
James was sentenced to nine years to about 11 years in prison. Cranford received a suspended sentence and was placed on supervised probation for five years. She also had to serve an active sentence of six months.
Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to between about 15 years and 18 years in prison. All three have served their sentences.
On Tuesday, there was no dispute about whether Oglesby would be re-sentenced on the murder conviction. The main dispute was whether his sentence for first-degree kidnapping would be served at the same time as his sentence for murder or separately. That sentence is about two to three years in prison.
Julie Boyer, Oglesby’s attorney, argued that Oglesby should be able to serve that kidnapping sentence at the same time. She acknowledged that Oglesby has racked up a number of infractions while in prison but argued Oglesby had little motivation to do better since he was told he was going to die in prison.
The possibility of parole gives him some incentive to make changes, and he has already made some positive moves, including proposing a program to help steer other young men from the choices he made, Boyer said.
She also raised questions about his conviction. She pointed out that Forsyth County prosecutors painted Oglesby as the ringleader, even though he was the youngest of the defendants charged in Jester’s murder.
He had a low IQ and was held in custody for more than 24 hours without having his aunt present, even though he asked for her. Under current law, law-enforcement officials are required to make sure that a parent or legal guardian is at the police department when a juvenile is held in custody, she said.
Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill said these cases are hard because victim’s families are supposed to have some closure after a defendant is convicted and sentenced.
Some of Jester’s family members have died, and the prosecutor’s office was unable to locate Jester’s mother.
He also argued that the infractions, which include involvement with a gang and assault on prison staff members, indicate that Oglesby has done little to rehabilitate himself.
Oglesby said he has no excuses for his behavior but said he has sought mental-health services and is taking medication that should help him stabilize. He had been diagnosed as having bipolar disorder, according to his attorney.
He said he is taking classes and no matter when he gets out, he wants to improve other people’s lives, he said.
“Whether I get out or not, I still have that passion,” he said.
