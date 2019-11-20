A man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection with another man’s death following an argument at a motel in March, authorities said.
Robby Vincent Smith, 38, who has no permanent address, was arrested in the death of Daniel Bruce Souther, 69, who lived on First Street, Winston-Salem police said.
Smith is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. Smith was arrested after U.S. Marshals found him at the Travelers Inn on University Parkway.
On March 2, Souther and Smith were involved in an argument at the Budget Inn at 600 Peters Creek Parkway, police said. When officers arrived at the scene at 10:44 a.m., emergency-medical technicians were treating Souther for a head injury.
Smith was accused of assaulting Souther by shoving Souther down and kicking him, police said. Smith left the scene before police arrived.
Souther was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said. Eight days later, Souther was admitted to the hospital’s intensive-care unit because he was suffering medical complications from his head injury.
Detectives then assumed responsibility for the investigation.
On April 21, Souther died while he was in the care of a hospice center, police said. Three days later, authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Smith, charging him with assault, inflicting serious bodily injury, police said. On Aug. 5, Smith was arrested on that charge, police said. Smith was released from the jail after he posted a $10,000 bond.
Last month, Souther’s death was ruled as a homicide after an autopsy conducted by the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office, police said. On Oct. 30, a Forsyth County magistrate issued an arrest warrant, charging Smith with murder.
According to online court records, Smith is scheduled to appear on Dec. 12 in Forsyth District Court on the murder charge.
Souther’s death is recorded as the city’s third homicide of the year, police said. So far, there have been 26 homicides this year in Winston-Salem.
