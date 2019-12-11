GREENSBORO — A 29-year-old man is charged with murder in a fatal shooting the day after Thanksgiving on Immanuel Road.
Braxton Nelson Bridges, no address listed, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in the Nov. 29 death of 30-year-old Mack Kelly Porter of Baltimore, Greensboro police said in a news release. Porter was found shot in a vehicle parked in the 2500 block of Immanuel Road, police said at the time.
He was taken to a local hospital where he died shortly after arriving, police said.
Bridges is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail, records show.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or to leave a tip on the P3tips app or website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.