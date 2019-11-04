Matomoros-Godoy

A Middlesex man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of an Asheboro woman whose body was found on a roadside Oct. 17, according to WGHP-Channel 8.

Juam Carlos Matomoros-Godoy, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Nash County where Middlesex is located, according to Randolph County Jail records. Authorities believe he shot and killed 44-year-old Soledad Ortiz. She was found dead near the Lake Lucas bridge on Old Lexington Road northwest of Asheboro, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

Matomoros-Godoy is in the Randolph County Jail without bail.

The sheriff's office is holding a news conference related to this case at 3 p.m. today.

