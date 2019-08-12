Winston-Salem police arrested a Pennsylvania man Sunday in connection with an October 2017 shooting that wounded two people inside a convenience store, court records show.
Sari M. Rajjob, 33, of Kingston, Pa., was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, causing serious injury and discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to arrest warrants.
Rajjob had been wanted on a fugitive warrant from Lycoming County, Pa., on a charge of making terroristic threats on May 23, according to the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office website. The fugitive warrant was dismissed on Monday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Rajjob is accused of firing an assault rifle into the Speedway convenience store at 3600 S. Main St. on Oct. 29, 2017, an arrest warrant says. Two people, Betty Gallow and Glenn Spivey Jr., both of Winston-Salem, sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, police said at the time.
Before the shooting, a man parked his silver Nissan Xterra at the gas pump, went inside and bought gas. While inside, he had a run-in with either Spivey, Gallow or both of them, police said.
The man went back to his car, got a rifle and fired it into the store several times before driving away, police said.
The victims were not armed, police said.
Rajjob was being held Monday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $500,000, the sheriff’s office said.