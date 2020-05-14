HIGH POINT — A High Point man turned himself in on Thursday in connection with a woman's stabbing the day before, police said.
Ahmad K. McClain, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault on a female in connection with Wednesday's assault, police said in a news release.
Police said McClain got into an argument with two of his female roommates. Police said the trio "began assaulting each other," and allege McClain pulled out a knife and chased the women, stabbing one of them three times in the back.
Officers had originally responded to 107 Edgeworth St. on a report of a shooting, but could not find a victim or anyone who had heard gunshots, police said. The officers ended up at Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center after an officer there reported a stabbing victim had walked in for treatment.
Police said the woman's injuries are not life-threatening.
McClain was placed in the Guilford County jail on $200,000 secured bail.
