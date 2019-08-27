Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrested a man Monday on charges stemming from a March 19, 2018 stabbing that seriously injured another man.
Police arrested 49-year-old Willie Lewis Haggins Jr. on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Haggins is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
Police allege Haggins assaulted Dale Mitchell with a knife on March 19 of last year, according to Haggins' arrest warrant.
In 2015, Haggins was convicted of felony breaking and entering and subsequently served 20 months in prison.
He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 12.