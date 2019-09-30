A man beaten during a morning robbery at a motel last week has died, and a 28-year-old Greensboro man has been charged with first-degree murder.
Pravinbhai Suthar, 64, of Greensboro, was assaulted about 9:10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Rodeway Inn and Suites at 3117 Cedar Park Road.
Divine Shakim Weaver is charged in Suthar's death. Weaver is also charged with kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to this incident.
More than 20 minutes passed Tuesday before police officers arrived at a motel where an employee had been beaten during a robbery of the business.
There were no available officers in the area, so 911 operators had to dispatch police from other districts across the city, Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn said Thursday.
The motel worker who called 911 from the office was not the victim, police said.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
