Winston-Salem police have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday's robbery and shooting that left a teenager and another man wounded, authorities said Wednesday.
Abram Walter Cotton, 21, of Piedmont Circle is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, police said. Cotton is being held in the Forsyth County with his bond set at $510,000, police said. Cotton was also charged with a parole violation, and is being held in the jail with bond allowed for that offense.