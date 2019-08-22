Winston-Salem police have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s robbery and shooting that left a teenager and another man wounded, authorities said Wednesday.
Abram Walter Cotton, 21, of Piedmont Circle is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault inflicting serious bodily injury, police said. Cotton is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $510,000, police said. Cotton was also charged with a parole violation, and is being held in the jail with bond allowed for that offense.
He is scheduled to appear in court today.
Officers found Jayden Maurice Jamison, 16, and Jake Denard Westmoreland, 34, both of Efird Street, with apparent gunshot wounds in their home at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
Jamison and Westmoreland were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told investigators that two men armed with handguns entered the house and stole an undetermined amount of money, police said.
During the robbery, the suspects shot Jamison and Westmoreland, then ran from the scene, police said.
Detectives are still investigating, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem is on Facebook.