Roy Warren Stacey

Stacey

 Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Greensboro man Monday in connection with a bank robbery two days earlier.

Roy Warren Stacey, 49, is charged with common law robbery in Saturday's robbery at the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road, police said in a news release. He is being held in the Guilford County jail with bail set at $200,000.

Witnesses told officers a man quietly approached a teller about noon and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Contact Jennifer Fernandez at 336-373-7064.​

Recommended for you

Load comments