GREENSBORO — Police arrested a Greensboro man Monday in connection with a bank robbery two days earlier.
Roy Warren Stacey, 49, is charged with common law robbery in Saturday's robbery at the PNC Bank at 615 Green Valley Road, police said in a news release. He is being held in the Guilford County jail with bail set at $200,000.
Witnesses told officers a man quietly approached a teller about noon and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No injuries were reported.
