A 31-year-old man faces multiple charges following a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with serious injuries last month.
The pedestrian, Jerry Wayne Samuels, 59, of the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road was hit by a vehicle as he was crossing the road about 8:37 p.m. on Aug. 13. The driver of the vehicle did not stop.
Winston-Salem Police have charged John Henry Switzer Jr. with felony hit and run with serious injury, failure to give information/aid in personal injury, failure to report an accident, resist delay obstruct an investigation, and driving while license revoked.
Switzer was taken into custody Monday at the Forsyth County Detention Center and placed under a $10,000 secure bond.
Police said Samuels received "very serious injuries" in the hit-and-run and was taken to an area medical facility where he was admitted.
Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.
