GIBSONVILLE - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday and charged in connection with assaulting his girlfriend and threatening her with a knife, Gibsonville Police reported.
Benjamin Piccolo, 22, was charged with kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault inflicting serious injury, interfere with emergency communication, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to police. He was taken to the Guilford County Detention Center and was being held without bond Sunday evening.
Police were dispatched at 6:07 a.m. Sunday to an assault on Church Street, but learned the incident happened in the 100 block of East Joyner Street in Gibsonville, police reports stated.
Authorities say Piccolo held a knife to his girlfriend's throat while assaulting her, leaving injuries to her head and neck. He held her in the house and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling for help, police said.
She was able to make her way to the bathroom and lock herself inside. According to police, she escaped out of a bathroom window and heard him start her car and leave. She ran to a neighbor and called for help.
The victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center and later released, police said.
A search warrant was obtained and following a search of the residence, warrants were obtained. Piccolo returned to the house and was arrested without incident by the Gibsonville Police Department at approximately 4:49 p.m. Sunday.
Anyone with information is urged to call Gibsonville Police at 336-449-6677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or Guilford County Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000
