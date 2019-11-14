Winston-Salem police arrested a man Thursday after he crashed his car on U.S. 52 in an attempt to flee from officers, according to police officer Lt. Gregory Dorn.
The man, 24-year-old Juvanta Lafond, crashed on the right side of the northbound lane of US 52 near the Fifth Street overpass. His car was resting on an embankment. Lafond got out of his car and ran up the embankment toward United Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church where officers arrested him, according to Dorn.
Forsyth County EMS treated Lafond for minor injuries he received in the crash and the ensuing foot chase.
Lafond will be charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, Dorn said. Police wanted to pull over Lafond in order to question him about a Wednesday night shooting on Thurmond Street, Dorn said.
Two groups of people were shooting at each other in the 900 block of Thurmond Street around 9:33 p.m., according to Dorn and police records. Police logged at least seven 9mm bullet casings into evidence at the Thurmond Street shooting.
No one was injured. However, Dorn said the target of the shooting was an acquaintance of Lafond.
Dorn said it’s not clear if Lafond was actually involved in the shooting, just that he knows some of the people involved.
Traffic on U.S. 52 northbound was temporarily diverted onto the outside lanes while investigators canvassed the area. A police K9 helped with the search.
