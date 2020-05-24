GREENSBORO — A man with a knife robbed a convenience store early this morning, according to a release from Greensboro police.
At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Family Fare BP store at 4700 W. Market St. in reference to a robbery. A man had entered the store and demanded merchandise while brandishing a knife, according to the release.
The suspect was last seen in a gray Crown Victoria driving west on Market Street. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.