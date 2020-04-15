A 19-year-old was arrested Wednesday and charged in the death of his infant son in Winston-Salem, authorities said Wednesday.
Christion Vaughn Jones of Merritt Drive in Greensboro faces charges of murder and felony child abuse in the July 4 death of 7-month-old Christion Vaughn Jones Jr., Winston-Salem police said.
The elder Jones was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said. The infant died at Brenner's Children Hospital last year.
Officers went to an apartment in the 1900 block of Franciscan Drive at 10:08 a.m. on July 4. They had received a report that an infant wasn't breathing, police said. When officers arrived, the infant's family was performing CPR on the baby.
Officers then assisted with the CPR until emergency medical technicians and city firefighters arrived on the scene, police said. The medical technicians and the firefighters took over, and the infant was taken to the hospital.
An autopsy determined that the infant had injuries that caused his death, police said. Detectives said they eventually linked Christion Jones to his son's death. Officers arrested Jones on Wednesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Winston-Salem.
Anyone with information about the infant's death is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.