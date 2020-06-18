A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday after he was accused of indecent exposure in numerous incidents in recent weeks, authorities said.
Keith Wayne Massey, 66, of Endsley Avenue is charged with two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of a violation of a city ordinance that prohibits masturbation in public and other offenses, Winston-Salem police said.
Massey was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $30,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Investigators have linked Massey to incidents that started in June 2019 and ended Monday, police said.
The incidents, according to police, happened at Goodwill Retail stores at 208 Jonestown Road, 2701 University Parkway and 2760 Peters Creek Parkway, Kohl’s, Mega Thrift at 1200 W. Clemmonsville Road, Michaels, an art and hobby supply store at 1050 Hanes Mall Blvd., Walmart stores at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road and 3475 Parkway Village Circle and a Lowe’s Home Improvement store at 1450 Lumber Lane.
In those incidents, a man was seen exposing himself to female customers and on some occasions, masturbating in those businesses, police said.
The latest incident happened Monday when a man was seen on video surveillance exposing himself and masturbating at the Goodwill store on Jonestown Road, police said.
On June 2, officers went to the Goodwill Retail Store on University Parkway to investigate a report of a man masturbating while inside the business, police said. Investigators obtained video surveillance of that incident as well.
Massey was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating the city ordinance prohibiting masturbation in public, police said. Massey was released from custody after he posted a $200 bond, police said.
On Thursday, detectives continued the investigation, examining evidence gathered in an investigation that began on May 29. On that day, an officer at the Goodwill Retail Store on Peters Creek Parkway was approached by a female customer, police said. The customer told the officer that a day earlier, she saw a man inside the store exposing his genitals to her and masturbating, police said.
Investigators linked Massey to that incident, police said. Detectives also found video surveillance of two related incidents at that store.
Massey was released from the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on April 15, 2019, police said. A week later, Massey moved to Winston-Salem and was entered into the N.C. Sex Offender and Public Protection Registry based on his criminal record in Oklahoma, requiring that his name be placed in the registry, police said.
Investigators are attempting to determine if other similar crimes involving Massey have gone unreported, police said.
Anyone with information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
