BJs Restaurant Shooting (copy)

Winston-Salem police officers work the scene of a shooting that killed  Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

A Forsyth County judge set a $500,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man charged with fatally shooting Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall last summer.

Robert Anthony Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun while or after consuming alcohol. He has been held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail while awaiting trial. 

Photos: Vigil for Julius 'Juice' Sampson

Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court decided to set the bond at $500,000 after hearing arguments from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin and Paul James, Granato's attorney.

During the hearing, James argued that Granato was defending himself when Sampson was shot. He also said that at one point during the confrontation outside, Sampson lunged at Granato, grabbed him by his throat and threw him on the ground. That's when Granato's gun went off and Sampson was shot in the chest, James said. 

Martin strongly disputed James' version of events, culled from the restaurant's surveillance video, and pointed out that Granato pulled the gun out and hid it behind his back. She also said that, inside the restaurant, Sampson was defending female staffers from Granato, who had used sexist and crude language toward them.

If Granato is able to make bond, he would be on house arrest and would be prohibited from possessing guns and from using alcohol and illegal drugs.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhewlett@wsjournal.com

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments