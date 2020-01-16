A Forsyth County judge set a $500,000 bond for a Winston-Salem man charged with fatally shooting Julius Randolph "Juice" Sampson outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall last summer.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun while or after consuming alcohol. He has been held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail while awaiting trial.
Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court decided to set the bond at $500,000 after hearing arguments from Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin and Paul James, Granato's attorney.
During the hearing, James argued that Granato was defending himself when Sampson was shot. He also said that at one point during the confrontation outside, Sampson lunged at Granato, grabbed him by his throat and threw him on the ground. That's when Granato's gun went off and Sampson was shot in the chest, James said.
Martin strongly disputed James' version of events, culled from the restaurant's surveillance video, and pointed out that Granato pulled the gun out and hid it behind his back. She also said that, inside the restaurant, Sampson was defending female staffers from Granato, who had used sexist and crude language toward them.
If Granato is able to make bond, he would be on house arrest and would be prohibited from possessing guns and from using alcohol and illegal drugs.
Shooting
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
People stand near the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Employees of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse embrace with friends at the scene of a shooting that killed one man in the parking lot of the restaurant at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Employees of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse stand outside after a shooting Tuesday in the restaurant’s parking lot that left one man dead.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Boxes of latex gloves sit on the sidewalk in front of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse after a shooting.
Andrew Dye/Journal
An employee of BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is consoled by a friend at the scene of a shooting that killed one man in the parking lot of the restaurant at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A Winston-Salem police officer enters the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Capt. Steven Tollie, of the Winston-Salem police department, speaks to members of the media at the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Winston-Salem police officers search a burgundy Honda after Tuesday’s shooting at Hanes Mall.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A man is escorted away from the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Capt. Steven Tollie, of the Winston-Salem police department, speaks to members of the media at the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Police tape surrounds the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
Andrew Dye/Journal
A Winston-Salem police officer climbs into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
A Winston-Salem police officer investigates the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Terry
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Jakeel Cooper after sharing his thoughts about the shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
The scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Capt. Steven Tollie, of the Winston-Salem police department, speaks to members of the media at the scene of a shooting that killed one man at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Yeah surveillance cameras are a plus at times but eye witnesses and my questions are:
1. If Granato was out of hand in the bar and the bartender, staffers had to cut him off why didn’t they call the police then. Problem solved no murder or self defense issues.
2. If Sampson grabbed him by the throat outside or inside the bar and threw him on the ground that would be self defense, if not that’s a major issue.
3. Either way he will spend time in jail for killing this man.
4. Both were drinking and when that happens things get out of control.
4. Why did Sampson follow Granato outside why didn’t he just stay in the bar and call police, no one would be dead if that happened hot heads by both and drunk or drinking! 🤔
