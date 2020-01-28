A Winston-Salem man accused of killing Julius "Juice" Randolph Sampson outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall remains in the Forsyth County Jail two weeks after a Forsyth County judge set his bond at $500,000.
Robert Anthony Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sampson on Aug. 6, 2019. He is also charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun while or after consuming alcohol.
The shooting happened outside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse at Hanes Mall. Race has been at the center of the discussion about the fatal shooting, with some believing that Sampson was shot because he was black. Winston-Salem police chief Catrina Thompson has said there is no evidence that the shooting was racially motivated. She also has said that both men — Granato is white — used racial epithets.
During a bond hearing on Jan. 16, Granato's attorney, Paul James, argued that Granato was defending himself when he shot Sampson. Prosecutors argued that Granato hid the gun behind his back just before a confrontation outside the restaurant and said they strongly dispute that the shooting was self-defense.
Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court set Granato's bond at $500,000. His total bond is $503,000. Before the hearing, Granato had been held without bond.
Granato's next court date in Forsyth District Court is June 25, but prosecutors have indicated that they plan to seek an indictment before that date. An indictment would send the case to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial date is set or a plea arrangement is negotiated.
