Two men robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Friday morning and demanded clerks give them all the money, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The men took an undisclosed amount of cash, several lottery tickets and a pack of cigarettes during the robbery around 4:15 a.m. at the Speedway gas station, located at 2700 University Parkway.
The two men, who are each described as 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, fled on foot headed southwest across the parking lot, police said.
The men were wearing black clothing and black ski masks and brandished black handguns.
No one was injured in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.