WHITSETT — Deputies pulled over a stolen truck Wednesday full of toilet paper.
The tractor-trailer was hauling about 18,000 pounds of commercial, bathroom paper products, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies followed the truck to a warehouse just off Interstate 40 in Whitsett and discovered the cargo, which is in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The truck had been reported stolen locally, the sheriff's office said.
