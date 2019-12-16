Forsyth Tech sign

The sign at the main entrance of Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem is shown here in 2018.

 David Rolfe/Journal

Forsyth Technical Community College was on lockdown for about an hour Monday after a shot was fired near the main campus, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

The college was placed on a lockdown shortly before 12:30 p.m.. The shot was fired in a residential neighborhood southwest of the campus, a dispatcher in the city's Burke Public Safety Center said. No shots were fired on campus.

At 1:30, the college tweeted the lockdown had been lifted. 

Officers are investigating the incident.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments