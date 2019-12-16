Forsyth Technical Community College was on lockdown for about an hour Monday after a shot was fired near the main campus, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
The college was placed on a lockdown shortly before 12:30 p.m.. The shot was fired in a residential neighborhood southwest of the campus, a dispatcher in the city's Burke Public Safety Center said. No shots were fired on campus.
At 1:30, the college tweeted the lockdown had been lifted.
Officers are investigating the incident.
