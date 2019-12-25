A man reported missing after leaving a care home off Reynolda Road on Christmas Eve has been found and is in good health, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday night.
Mark Steven Hale, 61, was reported missing after leaving the home at 3722 Crossland Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
