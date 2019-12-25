Woman charged in fatal wreck

A Forsyth County woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal wreck on Saturday on Gumtree Road, court records show.

Rachel Lynn Workman, 38, of Arcola Court was charged with felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired, according to two arrest warrants. A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol accused Workman of causing the death of Prischilla Fisher White on Saturday, the warrants said.

Workman also was charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of hit and run and causing property damage in an unrelated crash that occurred Nov. 6, according to another arrest warrant.

Workman is a disabled Army veteran, a court record shows.

Workman was being held Tuesday night in the Forsyth County jail with her bond set at $61,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

Missing man found safe

A man reported missing after leaving a care home off Reynolda Road on Christmas Eve has been found and is in good health, Winston-Salem police said Wednesday night.

Mark Steven Hale, 61, was reported missing after leaving the home at 3722 Crossland Road about 11 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Man faces robbery charge

A Winston-Salem man is facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Johnnie Prentis Morrison, 20, was arrested Wednesday and charged with taking about $500 from a cash register at Neighborhood Grocery at 3729 Northampton Drive. Morrison threatened the clerk with a handgun, according to arrest warrants.

Morrison’s court date is Jan. 9. He is in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $75,000.

