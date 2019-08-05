Teacher who once worked in Thomasville faces sex charges
Authorities in Davidson County say a teacher who worked at a private school in Thomasville and as a tutor has been charged with sex offenses against a student.
Joe Potts, 68, now of Lebanon, Okla., is accused of regularly assaulting the student for approximately four years in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
A now-adult male made the allegations to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in April.
Detectives obtained warrants for Potts’s arrest, charging him with statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a child. Investigators found Potts on Aug. 3 with the assistance of the Marshall County, Okla., Sherriff’s Office. He was arrested there and is being held pending an extradition hearing scheduled for today.
The investigation is ongoing and there is the potential for more charges that involve the same alleged victim, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the Potts case or any similar cases contact the sheriff’s office at 336-242-2105. The sheriff’s office also reminds North Carolina residents it is never too late to report childhood abuse and the state does not have a statute of limitations on felony sex offenses.
Gun shop billboard taken down
MURPHY — A North Carolina gun shop that drew nationwide attention with a billboard targeting four minority congresswomen has replaced it with a sign praising the First Amendment.
A billboard sponsored by Cherokee Guns had shown the congresswomen with the apocalyptic phrase “The 4 Horsemen Cometh” altered to read “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”
Television station WDEF reports that the billboard was replaced on Monday with one reading: “First Amendment. Enough Said.”
The billboard had targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, all of whom have drawn the wrath of President Donald Trump. It was signed “the Deplorables.”
WDEF reports that the chief salesperson for the gun shop said they took down the original message because of death threats posted online.
Boy Scouts overwhelm airport
CHARLOTTE — Preparation failed to pay off for thousands of Boy Scouts leaving a worldwide jamboree who overwhelmed Charlotte International Airport over the weekend.
Passengers reported security lines 500-people deep on Friday as scouts who attended the 2019 World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia tried to return home.
The airport is about a three-hour drive from the Jamboree site and was a popular spot for those who chose to fly to the event.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Scout leaders coordinated for weeks in advance with the airport and airlines, but bad weather and high volume conspired against them.
American Airlines operates a hub out of Charlotte and reported that 70 percent of its flights were held Friday to try to accommodate passengers stuck in security lines.
Medical company exec pleads guilty
RALEIGH — A former medical technology executive accused of stealing more than $5 million from his firm has been sentenced to up to 16 years in prison.
Forty-four-year-old Hugh Johnson II was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to eight counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.
The plea came on the same day Johnson’s trial was to start. Prosecutors dropped several counts of embezzlement in return for the guilty pleas.
Johnson was suspected of stealing more than $5.8 million from BMG LabTech.
Prosecutors say Johnson made more than 300 unauthorized wire transfers for himself and friends, living a lavish lifestyle with three homes and five luxury vehicles.
Prosecutors say Johnson used company money for a variety of personal expenses and once spent $25,000 on a birthday dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.