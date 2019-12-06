A Lexington man previously convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child faces new child sex charges after he was accused of distributing explicit materials involving children, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 18, sheriff’s office detectives started an investigation after getting information about the possible distribution of the explicit materials and eventually identified 36-year-old Kevin Richard Heidel as a suspect in the case.
On Dec. 5, deputies executed a search warrant at Heidel’s home, 313 Grayland Street in Lexington, and found the explicit material there, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested Heidel on charges sexual exploitation of a minor.
A convicted sex offender, Heidel failed to register as such, the sheriff’s office said. He also face two charges of failure to register.
Heidel is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $175,000 secured bond.
In 2003, Heidel was convicted of attempting to take indecent liberties with a child. Then, in 2014, Heidel was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child. He's also been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender and failing to notify authorities about a change in address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.