A Lexington man led deputies with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on a wild chase that ended with a wrecked car and more than 400 grams of seized methamphetamine, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
Thursday morning, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle travelling south on Old U.S. Highway 52 near Walser Road in Lexington, but the vehicle’s driver didn’t stop, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies gave chase, and during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into a sheriff’s office vehicle on Arrington Drive. After the collision, the driver kept going through the front yard of a home on the street, and simultaneously, a passenger jumped from the car while it was in motion, the sheriff’s office said.
The driver kept going, and escaped custody for the time being, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said the driver was holding the passenger at gunpoint against his will, and the passenger was only able to escape during the chaos of the crash.
The passenger, whose name was not released Friday, identified the driver as Kyle Duane Hyskell.
Deputies found Hyskell’s wrecked car abandoned on Homer Street in the Welcome community. Deputies found 412 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the car, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies went to Hyskell’s home, a mobile home in the 3300 block of Leonard Road, Lexington, and searched the residence. During the search, the deputies found 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Emily Peyton Blackwell, also of the home, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held under a $20,000 bond in the Davidson County Jail.
Deputies returned to the home later on Thursday where they found and arrested Hyskell.
Hyskell, 27, is charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger others, hit-and-run causing property damage and driving while license revoked.
Hyskell is being held under a $1 million bond in the Davidson County Jail.
