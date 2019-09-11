Keyonne Redfearn

A Lexington man faces a first-degree murder charge after investigators said they found evidence that he killed a 22-year-old woman in 2016, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

A Davidson County Grand Jury issued a true bill of indictment for 28-year-old Keyonne Redfearn on Tuesday after a nearly 3 year investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release. Deputies arrested Redfearn later Tuesday without incident.

Redfearn is accused of shooting Jessica Holt on Nov. 22, 2016, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Holt died Nov. 23.

In addition to first-degree murder, deputies charged Redfearn with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and deliver and selling cocaine.

