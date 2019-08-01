A Lexington man was convicted of leading Winston-Salem police on a chase during which a police officer got dragged under the man’s car.
The chase ended when the man crashed his car in the parking lot of a Little Caesars Pizza.
Zachary Marshall Lynn, 33, of Lexington, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Thursday to assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and fleeing and eluding arrest. He also pleaded guilty to several unrelated charges, including two counts of habitual felon status. Under North Carolina law, defendants can be charged with being a habitual felon if they have been previously convicted of three felonies in either federal or state court.
Judge Todd Burke of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all the charges and sentenced Lynn to a minimum of five years and six months and a maximum of seven years and eight months in prison.
Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said the incident happened on April 26, 2018.
Winston-Salem police surrounded Lynn in the parking lot of J&J Food Mart at 202 South Broad Street. The officers were there to serve Lynn with nine outstanding arrest warrants from Davidson and Randolph Counties.
Lynn put his car — a PT Cruiser — in reverse, backed into a Mazda hatchback belonging to Investigator Michael Griffith. Griffith was pinned under the door of the vehicle and dragged along the pavement. Dornfried said Griffith had injuries to his leg.
At that moment, Officer Bobby Hatcher fired his gun. The bullets struck Lynn’s car. Lynn drove out of the parking lot and onto South Broad Street, with Winston-Salem police officers in pursuit.
Bud Moore, a witness, told the Journal in April 2018 that he saw Lynn’s burgundy PT Cruiser speeding across a parking lot of a Speedway convenience store on Silas Creek Parkway. A black Silverado truck and an SUV, both driven by police officers, were close behind.
Moore said the driver of the PT Cruiser was going so fast it seemed as though he “had nothing to lose.”
Moore said the Silverado rammed Lynn’s car as Lynn was leaving the parking lot to go onto Salisbury Ridge Road. Lynn kept driving and hit the SUV.
Lynn then hit a utility pole and then slammed into another pole in the parking lot of Little Caesars at 1401 Silas Creek Parkway. The crash into the utility poles resulted in power outages.
Hatcher was placed on administrative duty because of the shooting, which is standard procedure when an officer fire his gun. The Winston-Salem Police Department did an internal investigation to see if Hatcher violated any departmental policies and procedures. Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson cleared Hatcher, an 18-year veteran with the department, for active duty on June 5, 2018.
Lynn also pleaded guilty to charges that he broke into a car and stole a woman’s wallet on April 22, 2018. He also pleaded guilty to charges that he broke into a house on April 17, 2018 and stole firearms, watches and money that had a value of $740, according to indictments.
Lynn also pleaded guilty to charges that he possessed stolen goods and drug paraphernalia.
Those charges happened after he was released from jail on bond on charges from the April 26, 2018 incident.
Dornfried said Winston-Salem police responded to a call from a motel. A manager had found a man inside a motel room who appeared to be dead. It turned out he wasn’t, Dornfried said. And the man was Lynn.
Police found drug paraphernalia and other items in the room, including a rifle, he said.