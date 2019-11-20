GREENSBORO — A Lexington man identified as the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday morning has turned himself in to police.
Anthony Jay Sim, 26, of Lexington, is accused of striking a pedestrian around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Shell Gas Station at 2514 W. Gate City Blvd., according to a police news release.
Police received multiple tips about the incident. At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sims turned himself.
He is charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while license revoked.
Sim was booked into the Guilford County jail with bail set at $5,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.