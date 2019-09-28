A Lewisville man who is in federal prison for child pornography was convicted this week on charges that he sexually abused an 8-year-old girl.
Kip Landon Kale, 38, of the 800 block of Grinnell Street in Lewisville, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Forsyth Superior Court to one count of attempted first-degree sex offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to court documents.
Judge Athena Fox Brooks of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated the charges into one, per plea arrangement, and sentenced Kale to a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 23 years in prison.
Kale is already serving 13 years and six months in federal prison after he was convicted of distributing child pornography.
Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Friday that the federal investigation into the child pornography allegations led to the charges in this case. In January, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office started investigating the child sexual abuse allegations against Kale. Investigators interviewed the girl and the girl's mother and determined that the sexual abuse happened in May 2018.
Kale will serve this sentence at the same time as the sentence he is serving in federal prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
In March of this year, Kale pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of distribution of child pornography.
Kale was also previously convicted of possession of obscenity with intent to disseminate in Davidson County in August 2018. He was accused of having child pornography, including images of sexual acts involving children, on his computer in November 2013.
Earlier this year, in January, an FBI online covert employee used a mobile messaging app to communicate with "rockslyde007," who was later identified as Kale. The FBI employee saw that Kale belonged to a group using that app, which was known to be associated with child pornography, and communicated with Kale in an online chat.
Using the name, rockslyde007, Kale is accused of sending the FBI employee two pornographic videos involving children and a hyperlink to a cloud storage account that had 56 additional videos with child pornography, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release.
That account showed several images and videos of children being raped, an affidavit in the case said. One video showed images of a nude infant girl and a nude young girl.
In the online chat with the FBI employee, Kale said he had sexually exploited two children under 10.
