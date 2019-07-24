A King woman was indicted on charges that she sold heroin to a Winston-Salem man, resulting in his death from a drug overdose.
On Monday, a Forsyth County grand jury indicted Kelsea Jewel Harris, 29, of the 100 block of Culler Way in King, on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice. She was also indicted for possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, conspiracy to sell heroin and delivery of heroin.
The charges are in connection with the Jan. 24, 2017, death of Kevin Paul Flaherty, 56, of Bethabara Road in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police found Flaherty dead in his home. Police said Flaherty died from heroin toxicity.
According to the indictments, Harris is accused of selling Flaherty the heroin that led to his death. The indictments also allege that she obstructed justice by covering Flaherty up to make it seem like he was sleeping and removing any drug paraphernalia "in an effort to mislead and impede an investigation into circumstances surrounding his overdose."
The grand jury also indicted Harris on two aggravating factors. One of those aggravating factors alleged that after Harris sold Flaherty the heroin, she left him once he became unconscious and did not render him any medical aid. The other aggravating factor alleged that Harris's conduct in giving Flaherty the heroin that led to his death was "sufficiently reckless that it constituted malice."
Harris had initially been charged with second-degree murder. It's rare for prosecutors to charge someone with second-degree murder in a drug overdose case.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said the Rules of Professional Responsibility prevent him from commenting on a pending case.
Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill that is known as the death by distribution law that makes it easier for prosecutors to go after drug dealers in fatal overdose cases. The law would make it illegal to sell drugs that result in an overdose death, which would be punishable by up to 40 years in prison. And the law would not require prosecutors to prove malice.
O'Neill, who is running for N.C. Attorney General, has publicly supported the new law. Supporters argue that the law will help fight the opioid epidemic, but critics say it will keep people from calling 911 during an overdose.
Flaherty was a native of Hudson County, N.J., and served five years in the U.S. Navy, according to his obituary. He worked as an electrician for most of his life and also worked at the Hampton Inn in Winston-Salem. He is buried at the Salisbury National Cemetery.
Harris is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $150,000. Her next court date in Forsyth Superior Court is Aug. 5.