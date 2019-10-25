A King man with a history of drug convictions faces new felony charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman with a thick chain, attacked a second person with a machete, and led Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputies on a car chase.
Police say John Edmund Govern, 23, threatened to kill Angela Light while swinging a chain at her Thursday, and later attacked Balvlnder Bhatti with a machete, according to court documents.
Bhatti's injuries were serious enough she had to go to an area hospital for treatment, according to a magistrate's form used to determine Govern's bail.
Additionally, Govern faces a felony charge of fleeing to elude arrest after leading sheriff's deputies on a car chase while driving with a revoked license, according to a warrant for his arrest. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a request for comment about the chase.
Govern is detained in the Forsyth County Jail under a $265,000 bond.
In 2015, Govern was convicted for felony possession of a controlled substance at a penal institution, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Govern has two other prior felony convictions, both for obtaining property by false pretenses.
He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court Nov. 14 on Thursday's charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Where's John Wick when you need him ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.