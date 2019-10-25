A King man was arrested Thursday on charges that he assaulted a woman with a thick chain and a second person with a machete.
John Edmund Govern, 23, was charged with assaulting Angela Light by threatening to kill her while swinging a chain around, and assaulting Light with a deadly weapon.
According to arrest documents, he was also charged with assaulting Balvlnder Bhatti with a machete with the intent to kill and inflict serious injury; and communicating threats, among other charges.
Govern is in the Forsyth County jail. His secured bond is set at $250,000. His court date is Nov. 14.
