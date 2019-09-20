An Aug. 27 shooting near the border of Forsyth and Davidson counties that left one person dead has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined the shooting that killed 20-year-old Jahkee William Cooper, of Williamston was the result of an attempt to steal marijuana.
Three men, including Cooper, tried to rob the home at 4750 Reid Road, but the home’s resident, 23-year-old Kadavias Jaquan Meeks, shot at them, the sheriff’s office said.
Meeks shot and killed Cooper, and the two other men with Cooper ran off, investigators say. The Forsyth County District Attorney determined Meeks’ actions were justified, and he will not be charged with killing Cooper.
Meeks is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Meeks received an unsecured bond of $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.
The sheriff’s office identified the two men with Cooper and arrested them for their alleged roles in the burglary.
Sheriff’s office investigators arrested Jomar Charva Bynum, 21, of Winterville, and Malik Lamonte Taybron, 21, of Wilson on charges of first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Bynum is being held under a $250,000 secured bond, and Taybron is being held under a $45,000 secured bond.
Taybron posted his bond and has been released, the sheriff’s office said.
Both men are scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.
