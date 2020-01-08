Duck Stop Sweepstakes

Kernersville police say these three men robbed Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street on Tuesday morning.

Kernersville police are asking the public to help identify three men who robbed a sweepstakes business in the city Tuesday morning.

Police say three men, at least one of whom was armed, entered Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street on Tuesday morning and demanded money. The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the business and patrons inside the business, police said.

Police describe the three men as follows:

One is about 6 feet tall, of medium build, has a full beard and rough-sounding voice. He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a white hat and white sneakers.

A second man is taller than 6 feet and of stocky build. He was wearing a ski mask, all black clothes and had on brown work boots.

The third man was shorter than the other two, police said, and of slender build. He had on a black Nike hooded jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Photographs of the three were captured by surveillance cameras

Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

