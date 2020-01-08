Kernersville police are asking the public to help identify three men who robbed a sweepstakes business in the city Tuesday morning.
Police say three men, at least one of whom was armed, entered Duck Stop Sweepstakes on North Main Street on Tuesday morning and demanded money. The men made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the business and patrons inside the business, police said.
Police describe the three men as follows:
One is about 6 feet tall, of medium build, has a full beard and rough-sounding voice. He was wearing a black North Face hooded jacket, a white hat and white sneakers.
A second man is taller than 6 feet and of stocky build. He was wearing a ski mask, all black clothes and had on brown work boots.
The third man was shorter than the other two, police said, and of slender build. He had on a black Nike hooded jacket, black pants and white sneakers.
Photographs of the three were captured by surveillance cameras
Authorities ask anyone with information about the robbery to contact the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.