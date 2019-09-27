A Forsyth County man was convicted of sexually abusing a girl and violating the state laws for registered sex offenders by failing to notify officials of a new address and babysitting a girlfriend’s child, according to prosecutors and court documents.

Dustin Ryan Denny, 30, of the 2900 block of Smithwick Road in Kernersville, entered what is known as an Alford plea to three counts of attempted first-degree sex offense, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of sex offender work violation and two counts of failure to report address change. An Alford plea means that Denny did not admit guilt but acknowledged that if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors would have enough evidence to get a conviction.

Judge Athena Fox Brooks of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Denny to a total of 18 years and four months to 22 years and nine months in prison.

The allegations of sexual abuse happened between 2005 and 2007, according to indictments. The girl was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents.

Assistant District Attorney Pansy Glanton said Friday that the charge of sex offender work violation stemmed from allegations that Denny was taking care of his girlfriend’s child.

Denny became a registered sex offender after he was convicted in 2013 on child abuse and indecent liberties charges.

