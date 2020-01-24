A Kernersville man was arrested Friday after he was accused of having sex with 15-year-old girl two months ago, court records show.
Martir Alvarez, 45, of Bass Street was charged with four counts of statutory rape of a child and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to arrest warrants.
Alvarez is accused of having sex with the girl and taking indecent liberties with her between Nov. 1, 2019 and Nov. 12, 2019, the warrants said.
Alvarez was being held Friday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $200,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 13.
