Kalvin Michael Smith, who has maintained he was wrongfully convicted in a brutal 1995 assault on a woman, was cut in an incident Tuesday morning at Crystal Towers, authorities said.
Smith, 48, was cut on his face in an argument with another man, police Vince Rega said. Smith was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and then left the area, Rega said.
Anderson Glenn, 57, a Crystal Towers resident, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, Rega said.
Glenn was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Glenn is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Smith and Glenn began arguing in the hallway of the public-housing building's seventh floor, and then fought each other, Rega said. Glenn had a small cut on his head and was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Smith spent 24 years and three months in prison on charges that he brutally assaulted Jill Marker, an assistant manager at the Silk Plant Forest store on Silas Creek Parkway. The Winston-Salem Journal published a series of stories raising questions about both the investigation and the prosecution. Marker received severe brain injuries from the assault and now lives in Ohio under 24-hour care.
In November 2016, Smith left prison after a Forsyth County judge granted a motion that alleged his trial attorney, William Speaks, failed to present certain evidence that could have reduced his sentence.
After he was released from prison, Smith has had several run-ins with the law.
Smith was charged with assault on a female based on an August 2017 incident in which police said Smith punched Sharika Elandra Alexander after Alexander intervened in an argument between him and his girlfriend, Candice Monique Johnson. Then-Assistant District Attorney Harold Eustache voluntarily dismissed the charge when Alexander failed to show up at a court hearing on the matter.
In a separate incident, Forsyth County prosecutors alleged that on Jan. 23, 2018, Smith kicked and punched Johnson, in the 200 block of West 23rd Street. Smith was initially convicted of the charge after a bench trial in front of District Judge George Bedsworth in May 2018. Smith and Johnson denied the allegations. Smith and Johnson have since had a child together.
Bedsworth gave Smith a suspended 120-day sentence and placed him on 12 months of supervised probation.
The assault charge was sent up to Forsyth Superior Court after Smith's attorney, Jeremiah Kwame Opata, filed an appeal. Smith lost his appeal in February of this year. According to court records, he then pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a female on Feb. 4 in Forsyth Superior Court after a judge denied a motion from his attorney to continue the case.
Judge Craig Croom of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Smith to 60 days in the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier in February, Smith was sentenced to 90 days in jail after he was convicted of several charges, including two counts of misdemeanor larceny.
The two sentences were to run at the same time, and he received credit for any time he served in the Forsyth County Jail awaiting trial. As a result, Smith spent a little more than two months in the Forsyth County Jail.
Smith was charged again with assaulting Johnson this year. He is scheduled to appear in court on that charge Feb. 10.
