Four teens with a stolen car were arrested after they were caught breaking into a Pfafftown house Thursday, authorities with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tanautica Monae Sawyers, 16, and Cameron Jerome Crews, 17, were each charged with two felony counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of felony breaking and entering and one count of felony possessing a stolen vehicle.
The other two juveniles, who were not named, will be charged by juvenile petitions, according to the sheriff’s office.
The bond for Sawyers, of the 2300 block of Bethabara Road, was set at $15,000, while the bond for Crews, of the 1000 block of East 15th Street, was set at $20,000.
Both are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 8.
Charges from the Winston-Salem Police Department related to multiple vehicle break-ins are also forthcoming, according to the sheriff’s office.