An early morning car chase through Forsyth County and Winston-Salem ended with sheriff’s deputies arresting three juveniles, and with one more suspect wanted, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
At about 1:54 a.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office asked police for assistance with a vehicle pursuit that entered city limits from the county, police said. A deputy was chasing a vehicle with four people inside. The sheriff’s office said those people are involved in numerous house break-ins in the county.
Winston-Salem police provided brief assistance with the pursuit, authorities said, before additional deputies joined back in. The chase ended in the 1500 block of South Hawthorne Road where the four people in the car tried to run away, investigators said.
Deputies caught three of the four, all of them age 17 or younger, and arrested them, authorities said. One person is still wanted, and it’s unclear if that person is also a juvenile. Authorities didn't provide a suspect description.
During the search, law enforcement officers closed the 1500 block of South Hawthorne Road. There were no injuries to people or property during the vehicle pursuit or the ensuing search for the juveniles, police said.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fourth suspect to contact the police department at 336-773-7700, or the sheriff’s office at 336-727-2112.
