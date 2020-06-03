A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon after he argued with another young person in a park in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
The incident happened at 5:20 p.m. at Blum-Blanding Park at 2401 Ivy Ave., police Lt. Vince Rega said.
The victim's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening and he was alert when he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Rega said.
Investigators took a second juvenile into custody Wednesday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. That suspect was sent to a juvenile detention facility, police said.
Officers also reported finding and seizing a gun.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.