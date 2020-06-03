A juvenile was shot Wednesday afternoon after he argued with another young person in a park in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The incident happened at 5:20 p.m. at Blum-Blanding Park at 2401 Ivy Ave., police Lt. Vince Rega said.

The victim's injury didn't appear to be life-threatening and he was alert when he was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, Rega said. 

Investigators took a second juvenile into custody Wednesday night on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. That suspect was sent to a juvenile detention facility, police said.

Officers also reported finding and seizing a gun.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or on Facebook at the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County page.

