A juvenile was critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday, Winston-Salem Police reported.
Officers found the juvenile upon arriving in the 4400-block of South Main Street around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
He was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition early Monday morning.
Police say the victim was in an argument with several other young people when one of them pulled out a handgun, fired and struck the victim. Police are looking for a male suspect between 13-18 years old.
Sunday's evening shooting comes several hours after another young person was shot. Around 4:30 a.m., Sunday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of 17th Street at 4:32 a.m. They discovered a male teenager on the ground with injuries sustained from gunfire, according to a police release.
His name was not immediately released.
A preliminary investigation by police indicates that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle after the victim was shot. The motive for the assault was unknown and no suspect is in custody.
Police are looking for information on both shootings. Contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.