Age: 17 Date: Oct. 17
Where: 1744 Argonne Blvd.
Anyone charged: Yes
Robertson, a senior at Glenn High School, was found about 10:32 p.m. lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have charged four people with murder and other offenses in connection with his death. Authorities say the same gun that killed Robertson was used minutes earlier to shoot into a home on South Broad Street in Winston-Salem.
